SH14 Reduced To One Lane At Tangiteroria

July 24, 2020PressRelease

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 14 has been reduced to one lane at Tangiteroria because of a slip.

There was a minor slip by the side of the road after the weekend’s heavy rain in Northland, but a crack has since been discovered in the road.

The road has been reduced to one lane under stop/go traffic management for the safety of all road users while the movement of the slip is investigated further.

In the Far North, the Mangamuka Gorge on SH1 remains closed by a number of slips. Road crews have been clearing slips on the southern side but several slips near the summit on the northern side are still moving.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

