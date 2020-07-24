More Time To Give Feedback On Golden Mile Concepts

Press Release – Let’s Get Wellington Moving

A big thank you to the more than 1,000 Wellingtonians whove already told us what they think of the three different concepts for the Golden Mile. Weve heard that some people would like a bit more time to provide feedback, so were extending …

A big thank you to the more than 1,000 Wellingtonians who’ve already told us what they think of the three different concepts for the Golden Mile. We’ve heard that some people would like a bit more time to provide feedback, so we’re extending the public engagement for another two weeks.

Andrew Body, Let’s Get Wellington Moving Programme Director, said, “The Let’s Get Wellington Team has been out and about talking to people about the three different concepts. We want to make sure everyone has the chance to have their say so we’re extending the consultation until Sunday 9 August.

“While most people are going to the website to share their thoughts, we’re also going to use this time to meet more people face-to-face and answer any questions they may have. I’d encourage people to contact us directly if they would like to meet or keep an eye out for details of our pop-up events on our website and Facebook page”, Andrew said.

The Golden Mile is the shopping and entertainment heart of Wellington City and one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the country. It runs from Lambton Quay through Willis and Manners streets to Courtenay Place. It’s also the core of the city’s bus network – bringing 36,000 people to and from the city on a typical weekday.

The three concepts are “Streamline” which takes some general traffic off the Golden Mile while making buses more reliable, “Prioritise” which goes further by fully prioritising buses and all forms of active transport such as walking, cycling, scooter, and “Transform” which changes the road layout to increase space for pedestrians up to 75% and in some places, dedicated areas for people on bikes.

The preferred option could be a combination of these three concepts. The recommendation will go back to Partners for a decision later this year, with detailed planning and implementation occurring in 2021.

Feedback on the three concepts is now open until Sunday 9 August. Have your say at lgwm.nz/goldenmile, email us goldenmile@lgwm.nz or call us on 04 499 4444.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a partnership between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s vision is to build a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url