Lower Speed Limits Proposed For High-risk Roads

The DCC is proposing to change its Speed Limits Bylaw which would reduce speed limits from 80km/h to 60km/h for some high-risk rural roads. It proposes to extend the 30km/h speed limit zone in the central city and introduce a 30km/h speed limit through the Green Island shopping area, a 50km/h speed limit on Dalziel Rd and a 40km/h speed limit through Otago Peninsula townships and on some residential streets.

This proposal follows a speed management review by the DCC to determine safe and appropriate speeds across its roads.

The DCC Group Manager Transport Jeanine Benson says, “Too many people are dying or are seriously injured on our roads. Between 2015 and 2019, 28 people were killed in crashes and 369 were seriously injured on Dunedin’s roads and these numbers are getting worse each year. Speed is a key contributing factor that we can quickly do something about. Setting safe speed limits will reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”

“Our deteriorating road safety situation is unacceptable. Behind every one of these statistics is a son, daughter, mother, father, friend or other members of our wider community.”

“We’re proposing to extend the 30km/h speed limit in the city centre because of the high numbers of people walking, cycling and using scooters. If you’re a person walking or cycling and you get hit by a vehicle travelling 50km/h, you have an 80% chance of dying or being seriously injured. If we reduce the speed to 30km/h, that risk drops to 10%.”

We’re also planning changes on high-risk semi-rural roads where existing speeds are no longer appropriate or safe. We hope lower speeds will reduce accidents and make these roads safer for all users.”

The DCC is also asking for suggestions on other roads where speeds could be reduced.

Feedback can be made until 20 August 2020 at www.dcc.govt.nz/consultation

