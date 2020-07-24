Kaikōura projects lifted with Covid-19 Fund

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a $1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikōura today.

“Kaikōura is a region still recovering from the November 2016 earthquake, so these two projects will lessen the compounded effects of Covid-19, and increase the economic potential of the region,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The projects announced today are:

• $1 million from the Covid Recovery Fund set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure, will enable completed construction of the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre

• $470,000 Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) grant to renovate and refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, located beside State Highway 1

“The $1 million infrastructure investment to finish work on the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre, which stalled during Level 4 Lockdown, will keep over 50 people working through the construction phase and create four part-time positions when the Aquatic Centre is operational,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“The Council’s vision for the Aquatic Centre is to provide the community with a fit for purpose, sustainable and future proofed facility, and this funding means construction will start in spring 2020 and the pool is scheduled to open next year.

“The PGF investment to refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, a community asset that is widely used, will involve re-roofing, recladding re-flooring, rebuilding the entrance way, installing a hot water system, and the installation of new lighting and insulation.

“This project will create up to 33 jobs and the wider benefits align with the PGF COVID-19 redeployment criteria, to redeploy locals into jobs that can commence immediately, and give public confidence that economic activity is getting underway for a widely used community asset,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

