ECNZ Supports Pay Parity

July 24, 2020PressRelease

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand (ECNZ) supports pay parity for all early learning teachers.

Chief Executive, Kathy Wolfe says, “teachers are saying they want better pay and working conditions, and this message is also coming through strongly from our employer members who value and want to fairly recognise their teachers. Both NZEI Te Riu Roa and we know this can only be achieved if the Government provides much improved funding that flows directly to teachers’ pay and working conditions.”

We urge the government to rectify this position through a robust plan to ensure all early learning teachers are paid the same as kindergarten and primary teachers with some urgency.

“Government subsidies need to increase for the entire sector, otherwise ECE centres will struggle to maintain high quality education for our youngest and most precious citizens”, says Kathy Wolfe.

