Beat The Lockdown Blues – Get Moving

Press Release – Grays Fitness

Lockdown has many people feeling low, with its lack of social interaction, added stress surrounding possible illness or job loss, or simply being stuck at home with the in-laws for months on end. A stressful and sedentary lifestyle can have a severe and negative impact on your mental, emotional, and physical health. As the lockdown eases up here in NZ, now might be the time to recalibrate your engine, as it were, and begin taking better care of yourself – especially if, for you, the lockdown has meant turning into a couch potato at home and bingeing Netflix for hours on end.

Establishing good routines, keeping your mind active through work or learning, and following a healthy diet can all do wonders to undo the lockdown blues and possibly limit its negative impacts on your health. Rest and exercise are also key. In fact, researchers from the University of Sydney have made preliminary findings indicating that people who exercise for just half an hour a day report being happier, overall, during this lockdown time. However, people who might have been used to far more physical exertion before COVID-19 hit may be experiencing higher levels of stress and discontent during these times. Those of us for whom throwing big weights around at the gym is a daily ritual have found this time to be uniquely challenging.

Thankfully, companies like Grays Fitness are helping to ease the strain by helping Kiwis get into home workout routines with gym-quality equipment, and helping gyms gear up for their big reopenings. The company has been the leading fitness equipment supplier in Australia for almost two decades, and now has a fully operational warehouse in Christchurch. They supply high-end new and used exercise equipment, offer various payment and lease options to their clients, and deliver anywhere in the country. If you can’t get to the gym, but you want to become or remain active, you now have the option to purchase home gym equipment to get you up and going again.

