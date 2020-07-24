1 New Case Of COVID-19

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Today there is one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report.

It has now been 84 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Today’s case is a man in his 40s who arrived in the country on Sunday 12 July from Africa. Regional Public Health are taking further interviews around his travel history.

He was staying at the Sebel Manukau and tested negative on around day 3 of his stay. He then tested positive on around day 12 and is being transferred to our quarantine facility in Auckland.

This case reinforces why we test people twice during their time in managed isolation. A second test around day 12 is needed because the infection may take longer to develop in some people. It’s an important check used to find out if a person is safe to leave managed isolation.

There are two new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 21.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 1206, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Testing

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,830 tests, of which 341 were in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 451,616.

Testing remains a crucial part of our overall response to COVID-19 and we all have a part to play. If you are offered a swab, then please take up that offer. Thank you to all the people who have taken up the request to be tested.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer has now recorded 618,800 registered users.

There have been 80,669 posters created to date and 1,545,145 poster scans.

The Ministry continues to remind New Zealanders to keep a record of where they’ve been as this remains one of the best tools in the continued fight against COVID-19.

That’s why we are continuing to encourage all New Zealanders to download, register and use the app.

