Xero Is The No.1 Accounting Provider For Kiwi Small Businesses

Press Release – Canstar

Xero is the winner of Canstars Most Satisfied Customers Award, Small Business Accounting Software 2020 New Zealand cloud-based accounting software company Xero has once again proven itself the most popular provider for small businesses, winning …

Xero is the winner of Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Award, Small Business Accounting Software 2020

New Zealand cloud-based accounting software company Xero has once again proven itself the most popular provider for small businesses, winning Canstar’s award for the second year in a row.

In Canstar’s survey, the global innovator won 5 Star ratings for customer satisfaction in all categories.

The survey of small business owners and operators was undertaken in June, as NZ was emerging from two months of COVID-19 restrictions. Despite this, respondents were remarkably bullish on the small business sector, with 42% saying NZ is a “great place for small businesses”, and nearly half saying they felt positive about the future, compared to 18% who felt pessimistic.

It is optimism shared by Craig Hudson, Xero’s Managing Director, New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

“History shows that on the back of economic shock, there’s quite a large rise in start-ups and people going out on their own,” Craig says, while discussing Xero’s win with Canstar. “New Zealand is in a unique position. We’re relatively open in our domestic economy, so I’d like to think it’s a good time to look ahead with optimism and embrace entrepreneurship.”

During lockdown, small businesses were forced to re-evaluate how they did business, which Craig says has helped drive new efficiencies.

“COVID-19 has been a big catalyst for change. There’s been a massive demand in narrative around moving to the cloud,” he says. “Many businesses that have done well on the back of COVID-19, it’s been because they’ve been able to be flexible, and that comes down to the use of technology. Business owners are now looking for ways to drive efficiencies and create a better future through the use of technologies, such as Xero.”

When asked how Xero helps small businesses unlock opportunities, Craig highlights information as the key.

“Small businesses need insight based upon actual data,” he says. “We’re operating in a world of shorter cycles and, until we understand what the future looks like, small businesses need to be across everything.

“Xero has the potential to speed up the cycle and give small businesses real-time information that, ultimately, could affect their potential survival.”

This year’s award from Canstar marks back-to-back wins for Xero, which is a significant achievement for the accounting software provider in the face of stiff competition from Australian firm MYOB.

“Xero’s second straight win proves that not only is Xero one of the country’s highest-profile tech companies, it’s also one of the best loved by its customers,” says Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager. “COVID-19 has caused a seismic shift in the way that many small businesses operate, and this award reflects that Xero has been there every step of the way with tools and support for its customers.”

Adds Craig: “I always hold awards such as this, based on our customers, the people we’re serving, in high regard. It’s a real endorsement of Xero’s global mission. And the fact that we can do it all from a little set of rocks in the South Pacific … sometimes I pinch myself.”

For further details, and the full interview with Craig Hudson, please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url