Sports-related Companies’ Acquisitions Decline Almost 30% Year-Over-Year

Data gathered by Safe Betting Sites indicates that the number of sports industry-related acquisitions on a Year-to-Date basis stands at 27. Compared to a similar period last year, the figure represents a drop of 27.03%.

Sports-related acquisitions impacted by pandemic

In January, five acquisitions were registered and later dropped to three in February. The deals had the highest rise of the year in March by 166.67% to eight. Notably, the acquisitions were high in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the acquisition declined to four and later hit the lowest mark of the year at one in May. There was a rise to four in June and by and July, the number stood at two acquisitions.

A review of sports acquisition activities during a similar period last year shows that the transactions stood at 37. The highest acquisition was in January at ten and later stood at three in February. A month later, the number grew by 66.67% to five.

In April, the recorded acquisitions dropped to three. In May last year, there was a significant rise of 200% to nine acquisitions. In June there was a drop of five and later two in July last year.

This year’s reduced sports-related companies’ acquisitions can be attributed to the current coronavirus pandemic. According to the research report:

“The health crisis does not impact the financial sector alone, however, it has affected the valuation of sellers, and the appetite of buyers to get deals done in the short term. When these factors are combined, they have a significant impact on the uptake of acquisitions.”

The return of professional sports activities and sports betting is expected to spur activities in the acquisition market.

