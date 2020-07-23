Briscoe Group — Market Update

Press Release – Briscoe Group

Briscoe Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: BGP)

The directors of Briscoe Group Limited advise that the unexpected strength of the sales rebound experienced since the end of lockdown together with cost saving measures implemented by the Company as a result of COVID-19, have positively impacted the business. While it remains unlikely that the Group will achieve last year’s half-year sales and profit, we now expect the first half results to be closer to last year than indicated in our previous announcement.

Group Managing Director, Rod Duke said, “Our primary focus has not altered from the outset of these challenging times – the health and wellbeing of our team and customers and the protection of existing jobs and incomes have been upper most priorities for the Board and leadership team. I’m extremely proud of how everyone continues to adapt to the ongoing testing demands currently facing our business.”

Briscoe Group will provide its 2nd quarter sales update on 31 July 2020 and expects to release its half year results on 8 September 2020.

