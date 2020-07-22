Market Disruptor Waitomo Heads South – Three New Fuel Stops To Open Next Month

Press Release – Waitomo

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo has announced plans to open three new Fuel Stops in the South Island in the first week of August. Two of the sites are based in Dunedin and the third is in Woolston, adding to the existing Fitzgerald Fuel Stop in central …

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo has announced plans to open three new Fuel Stops in the South Island in the first week of August.

Two of the sites are based in Dunedin and the third is in Woolston, adding to the existing Fitzgerald Fuel Stop in central Christchurch.

A market disruptor, family-owned and operated Waitomo delivers competition and choice to Kiwi motorists wherever it operates.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says today’s announcement marked a big step forward for the 100-percent Kiwi business and its national expansion plans.

“Having led competition and choice in the North Island fuel market, our next target was to deliver the same benefits to Kiwis in the South Island as quickly as possible. Today we’re delivering on that promise.

“Over the last 10 years, South Island motorists have suffered from price gouging, paying disproportionately high and unfair prices for their fuel, because of little or no competition in the area.

“Companies have been taking advantage of that lack of competition for a decade, to the detriment of hard-working Kiwis. Only in the last six months have we seen prices begin to drop to a fairer level. Waitomo’s presence in the market will ensure prices stay competitive permanently.

“Our model is simple – offer the fairest fuel price as we can to Kiwis, while ensuring our own business is sustainable for the long-term,” Mr Ormsby said.

Located on Cumberland St to the north of the city and Wharf St to the east, the 24-7 unmanned Fuel Stops will offer Unleaded 91, 95 and Diesel. The third site is located on Ferry Rd in Woolston, Christchurch.

Mr Ormsby says it’ll take time for Kiwis down South to get to know the Waitomo brand, but the company is committed to building a network across the island, just as it’s done in the north with over 65 Fuel Stops and Diesel Stops.

“To deliver the maximum benefits of our fairer fuel prices for our Kiwi commercial and retail customers, we need a network stretching from the far north to the far south, so strategically these sites are a no-brainer for us.

“With some hard mahi and Kiwi ingenuity, we’ll be pumping in the first week of August. Watch out for more details of our openings coming soon.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url