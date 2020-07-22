Five Leading Android Games Hit $197 Million In Revenue In June

Press Release – Psychic Ventures Ltd

As the largest revenue stream of the global gaming industry, mobile games continue generating enormous profits for game developers. According to data gathered by SafeBettingSites.com, the five leading Android gaming apps reached $197 million in revenue in June.

Mobile Games Top the List of Highest-grossing Android Apps

The first half of 2020 has witnessed a surge in the mobile gaming revenue, with millions of people turning to popular gaming titles amid coronavirus lockdown. The PrioriData survey revealed that Coin Master ranked as the most successful Google Play game last month. Thanks to in-app purchases and microtransactions, the popular Moon Active’s game generated $70.95 million in profit in June, almost double the other top-grossing games on the list.

With $37.24 million in revenue, Garena Free Fire: Rampage ranked as the second-leading Google Play game last month. Statistics show the popular battle royal shooter game was also the eighth most-downloaded Google Play game with more than 21.5 million downloads among Android users last month. The mobile games megahit developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena passed $1 bn in lifetime revenue during the last year and ranked as the most downloaded mobile game of 2019.

PUBG Mobile, Pokémon GO, and Gardenscapes Hit $88.7 Million Profit in Google Play Store

The PrioriData survey showed that PUBG Mobile-Mad Miramar ranked as the third top-grossing Google Play game in June, with $29.79 million profit last month. First launched in February 2018, the Tencent-backed mobile shooter earned over $1.5bn in lifetime revenue from both App Store and Google Play.

With $29.76 million profit from Android users, Pokémon GO ranked as the fourth mobile game on this list. Last year, the Niantic megahit reached more than 55 million installs and nearly $900 million in player spending worldwide. Almost 55% of that amount was generated on Android devices.

Gardenscapes ranked fifth on the list of top-grossing Android games in June. Statistics show the popular mobile game released by Playrix reached $29.23 million in revenue last month.

