DLA Piper Recognised In NZ Lawyer’s 2020 Employer Of Choice List

22 July 2020 – DLA Piper is delighted to be included in NZ Lawyer’s 2020 Employer of Choice list.

The list showcases New Zealand legal employers that are leading the way with policies and initiatives that engage their people. Key areas include employee health and wellbeing, work-life balance, communication, leadership, reward and recognition, and access to technology and resources.

“As a global law firm, we have a number of best practice programmes designed to enhance health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and high performance for our people. This is in line with our values.” says DLA Piper’s New Zealand Country Managing Partner Martin Wiseman.

DLA Piper is also noted in NZ Lawyer’s 2020 Innovative Firms list and is a finalist for the Empowerment Award at this year’s 2020 Diversity Awards NZ.

