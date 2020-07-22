Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

COVID-19 has created unusual situations across the labour market for many people living in New Zealand. COVID-19 restrictions have also limited Stats NZs ability to collect survey data about the labour market. We have published a summary of the …

COVID-19 has created unusual situations across the labour market for many people living in New Zealand. COVID-19 restrictions have also limited Stats NZ’s ability to collect survey data about the labour market.

We have published a summary of the impacts of COVID-19 on the methodology used for the June 2020 quarter labour market estimates. We focus on additional data collected; official labour force concepts and definitions; guidance given for the treatment of the wage subsidy; impact of border restrictions on the working-age population; and the impact of restrictions on data collection.

See COVID-19 and labour market statistics for the June 2020 quarter.

Labour market statistics: June 2020 quarter will be published on 5 August 2020.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url