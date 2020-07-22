Air New Zealand Helps Manage Flow Of International Arrivals

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is working with the New Zealand Government to align incoming passenger flows with available isolation facilities.

The move is to help ensure the country is able to continue to provide quarantine accommodation for inbound passengers for the required 14-day period. The airline has had a hold on international services into New Zealand since early July, following a request from the Government.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline continues to work closely with the Government to support efforts to contain COVID-19 at the border.

“We recognise we play an important part in supporting the Government and New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19.

“We have extended a hold on new bookings until 29 July, to ensure we comply with the rolling 14-day quota. Following this there is capacity for Kiwis to book flights to return home and we will continue to manage this going forward.”

If customers have a flight booked to New Zealand and no longer wish to travel, they are encouraged to let the airline know to free up space for other returning New Zealanders.

There may be a small number of customers who will need to be moved to other flights, and the airline will contact any affected customers.

Outbound Air New Zealand services from New Zealand to international ports are not affected by the New Zealand Government restrictions. Domestic services are not impacted.

