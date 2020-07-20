Southland Involvement In Techweek 2020

Press Release – Southland Regional Development Agency

Making it easier to connect and learn, Techweek 2020 is going digital with Southland presenters helping to contribute to a jam-packed line-up.

Techweek is an annual event which celebrates innovation in the New Zealand tech industry, and this year, for the first time, will be digitally led with more than 60 live video sessions online from 27 July to 2 August.

Southland’s Regional Development Agency, Great South, has partnered with Techweek organisers and strategic partners across New Zealand to develop a captivating event programme.

Great South GM for Business Services Ben Lewis said the global COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated a shift to a digital world and as a result it was great to share Southland’s tech experiences of this through the forum of Techweek.

“This year’s event will make the digital industry, and the capabilities it has to support local businesses and communities in responding to COVID-19, more accessible to us all. We are looking forward to an engaging and informative event programme which will challenge attendees to think about the future of technology.”

Southland’s involvement in the event programme includes a feature on how Winton company AB Lime is using technology for predator control, environmental monitoring, and to help reduce their carbon footprint, a webinar on the Adopt-a-Trap system on Stewart Island, and a multiplayer gaming event hosted by COIN South which will raise funds for Youthline.

Further making the event accessible to people, most of the presentations and video sessions are free for people to view.

Mr Lewis said Great South was committed to strengthening local business and technology played a significant role in this.

“Techweek provides a great platform for businesses and members of the community to meet, share ideas and create digital connections that will benefit us all in the years to come,”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Techweek2020 was postponed from May to 27 July to 2 August, and while some events may include a physical component, all events will be virtually accessible.

