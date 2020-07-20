Empowered Kiwis Teams Up With ARIIX In New Zealand

Press Release – Empowered Kiwis

Empowered Kiwis Ltd are pleased to announce that they are now Independent Distributors for ARIIX in New Zealand ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates superior, exclusively branded products marketed through independent representatives. …

Empowered Kiwis Ltd are pleased to announce that they are now Independent Distributors for ARIIX in New Zealand

ARIIX is an international opportunity company that creates superior, exclusively branded products marketed through independent representatives.

To promote healthy living, ARIIX develops toxic-free products through collaboration with world-renowned experts in the health, wellness, and fitness industries.

ARIIX provides a global vision, outstanding management experience, driven industry leadership, and a valued partnership that protects its representatives.

Since ARIIX was founded in 2011, the company has achieved steady and substantial revenue growth year-over-year ($230M in 2019).

ARIIX has consistently received recognition for company growth from prestigious associations including the DSN Global 100 List, the Direct Selling Management Association’s (DSMA) Growth Award, Inc. 5000, Utah Business Fast 50 and Entrepreneur 360™, recognising the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Des Morgan coordinator for Empowered Kiwis said “Kiwis starting a new business has generally been an all-or-nothing proposition, requiring a significant appetite for risk. There are benefits to dipping your toes into the entrepreneurial waters by starting your own Part-Time business from home and ARIIX provides Kiwis that opportunity.

Armed with your own ecommerce site and an App it’s possible to earn anywhere from $200 to $1,500 per month from the comfort of your own home without it disturbing your Day job or current lifestyle. Direct sales is the ultimate Gig as you choose the hours you work, which provides true flexibility, freedom and Rewards”.

In these uncertain times it has never been a better time to find a Gig you are passionate about to achieve happiness, peace of mind , freedom from debt and financial stability and ARIIX ticks all the boxes he said.

For further information https://empoweredkiwis.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url