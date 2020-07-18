Urgent Water Notice To Whangarei Residents

Press Release – Whangarei District Council

A main watermain on Riverside Drive has burst affecting water supply to Onerahi and Whangarei Heads. Residents in these areas should only use water for emergency only. Put aside a small amount for drinking only. There is a small amount in the …

A main watermain on Riverside Drive has burst affecting water supply to Onerahi and Whangarei Heads.

Residents in these areas should only use water for emergency only. Put aside a small amount for drinking only.

There is a small amount in the reservoir but it is dropping fast.

Treatment plants across the district are struggling to cope with the intense rainfall and all other Whangarei residents are asked to immediately start to conserve water – more updates to follow through the day.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 6.41am Saturday July 18.

The slips at Mackesy Rd and Riverside Drive are now cleared.

There is a slip at Dundas Rd, blocking the road.

There is a slip across both lanes of Beach Road, towards Pah Road, Onerahi – Crews to clear Saturday

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 9.55pm Friday July 17:

Whareora Road, adjacent to AH Reed Park now flooded. See full list of closed roads and slips below.

Two Civil Defence centres have been set up in the Kamo Scout Hall and Onerahi Community Hall for people who have to leave their homes due to flooding. Visit Civil Defence Northland for details.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 8.55pm Friday July 17:

A slip is blocking Mackesy Rd, about 150m from Riverside Dr end. A slip is also blocking blocking one lane of Riverside Drive, travelling towards Onerahi.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 8.30pm Friday July 17:

There are widespread reports of flooding and residents should avoid travelling. The following roads are confirmed as impassable:

The bottom of Memorial Drive, Riverside, and a section of Riverside Drive, adjacent to BP

Port road, Kioreroa Rd to Fertiliser Rd

Raurimu Ave, DeHaviland to Hodgson Street

Clapham Road at the first bridge, off Whareora Road

Porowini Ave, Kaka Street to Z Station

Kaka Street, Porowini to Morningside Road

Kokopu Road bridge, near Kara Road

Raumanga Valley Road Closed

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 7.45pm Friday July 17:

MetService have just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Whangarei District with torrential rain.

Roading closures:

The bottom of Memorial Drive, Riverside, and a section of Riverside Drive, adjacent to BP, is flooding. Fire and Emergency NZ are assisting with traffic control.

Kokopu Road bridge, near Kara Road, is now under water and impassable.

There are reports of flooding in many other parts of the District – avoid travel if you can, watch for slips, flooding on the road.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 5.50pm Friday July 17:

Road closures: Kokopu Road bridge, near Kara Road, is now under water and impassable.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 5.30pm Friday July 17:

Heavy rain is creating difficult driving conditions around the District.

So far all roads are still open.

Kokopu and Pipiwai Roads are passable but water levels are increasing. Take extra care on these roads.

Visit MetService New Zealand for latest rain updates and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for latest State Highway Information

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url