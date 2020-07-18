Te Whau Pathway Extended As Part Of $220m Nationwide Cycleways Investment

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Transport

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

The Government will invest $35 million to significantly extend the Te Whau coastal pathway in Auckland as part of a $220 million cycleway package, Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne announced today.

Funding for Te Whau pathway, and broader cycleways package, forms part of the Government’s post-COVID rebuild infrastructure investment to create jobs.

“A lot of New Zealanders want to see the post-COVID rebuild set us on a path to a more sustainable future and safe cycle projects do just that,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“During lockdown we saw many more families and kids out on their bikes, which shows that when our streets feel safe to cycle people want to ride.



Te Whau Pathway. An artists impression from SH16.

“Te Whau pathway will provide a safe walking and cycling route for kids getting to school, for commuters, and for recreation.

“This funding will allow us to extend Te Whau from Olympic Park to Ken Maunder Park, and Laurieston Park to the North Western Cycleway.

The pathway, when complete, will connect the Manukau and Waitemata harbours as well as 33 reserves, sports parks, local schools and the communities of Green Bay, New Lynn, Avondale, Kelston, Glendene and Te Atatū.

“Constructing Te Whau pathway is estimated to create over 100 jobs while the broader cycling package is estimated to create over 1000.

“I want to give special thanks to the many local community groups who’ve campaigned for Te Whau pathway to be built,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Further cycleways around the country that are included in this package will be announced in the coming weeks.



