Severe Flooding And Slips Close Northland State Highways

Severe flooding is affecting the state highway network in Northland and people are advised to delay their travel this morning, especially those wanting to get home from school holidays. The Far North is effectively cut off by state highway closures and the local road network is also likely to be affected, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult. Road crews have been working through the night and are out this morning checking roads and clearing slips and other road hazards. Metservice is forecasting more rain today, with periods of rain turning to showers in the morning, possibly heavy. Thunderstorms are possible, with localised downpours, about and north of Whangarei. “Motorists should delay their journeys and check the Waka Kotahi travel information website for latest updates on road closures. Plan your journey before setting off and allow extra time,” says Ms Hori-Hoult. “We also ask you to be kind and follow the instructions of the road crews to keep everybody safe. If they have closed the road it is for a very good reason and people should not try to drive through the closure point.” This morning there are a number of state highway road closures: SH1 is closed between Victoria Valley Rd, Kaitaia and Kawakawa by slips and flooding in the Mangamuka Gorge and at Moerewa.

SH11/SH10 is closed at Puketona Junction and SH11 is closed between Paihia and Kawakawa, with a slip near Opua.

A slip has closed State Highway 1 (Western Hills Drive) in Whangarei between Selwyn Ave and Manse St.

SH15 is closed by flooding at Titoki.

South of Whangarei on SH1, there is flooding near the Loop Rd intersections. Stop/go traffic management is in place with the road reduced to one lane. "If you must go out, take care, drive to the conditions and watch out for unexpected road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility," says Ms Hori-Hoult.

