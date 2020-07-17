Precinct Properties Achieves Toitū Carbonzero Certification

Press Release – Precinct Properties New Zealand

Precinct Properties announced today it has received Toit carbonzero certification across its property portfolio.

Precinct Properties announced today it has received Toitū carbonzero certification across its property portfolio.

By partnering with Toitū Envirocare Precinct has been able to accurately measure its greenhouse gas emissions and put in place strategies to manage and reduce impacts in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2006. Precinct Properties Chief Executive, Scott Pritchard, says the business has been working towards achieving this milestone over the last year and it’s great to have received certification.

“This demonstrates our commitment to the environment and our business’s sustainability.

“As New Zealand transitions to a low-carbon economy, we acknowledge that companies in the real estate, construction and building sectors have an integral role to play in adapting and seeking to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the built environment.

“We are taking a proactive approach to the risks and opportunities presented by climate change. The environmental performance of our buildings is a material issue and includes the energy they consume, the waste they generate and their operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” Pritchard said.

Toitū’s carbonzero certification is a New Zealand based internationally recognised programme. The programme requirements meet and exceed international standards and best practice, providing partners with assurance that its greenhouse gas emissions claims are credible and robust.

The certification is currently available in 17 countries and the certification marks are recognised in more than 60 countries across the globe.

