Heavy Rain Causes Flooding And Road Closures In Northland

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Motorists are advised to take care in the rain on Northland roads over the last weekend of school holidays. A section of State Highway 1 at the Otiria Stream bridge in Moerewa is closed this afternoon due to flooding. SH11 via Paihia may be used …Motorists are advised to take care in the rain on Northland roads over the last weekend of school holidays.

A section of State Highway 1 at the Otiria Stream bridge in Moerewa is closed this afternoon due to flooding.

SH11 via Paihia may be used as an alternative route but is also susceptible to flooding. Road users should check the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website for the most up to date information.

Caution is advised on SH12 Ohaewai to Kaikohe due to surface flooding. A section of SH15 between SH1 and SH12 Kaikohe was earlier closed by flooding but has since reopened.

Metservice has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland north of Whangarei and Dargaville. The warning is valid to 9PM and says to expect 30 to 60mm of rain in addition to what has already fallen, especially in the north and east.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in force for localised downpours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urges motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and watch out for road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility.

