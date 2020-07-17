Goff Must Apologise For “fundamentally Dishonest” Attack On Ratepayer Group

Press Release – Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is demanding Auckland Mayor Phil Goff apologise for his accusation of dishonesty, made on prime-time radio this morning.

Mayor Phil Goff described the Ratepayers’ Alliance as “fundamentally dishonest” on RNZ’s Morning Report (04:56). The remark was made in response to host Corin Dann reading out a Ratepayers’ Alliance tweet, which pointed out that the Mayor’s Emergency Budget increases operating expenditure by five percent.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “Goff didn’t explain what was dishonest about our statement. Probably because he knows we’re correct – the Emergency Budget’s own supporting documents confirm it. Instead, he just slung the attack and moved on to ramble about how many temporary and contract staff have lost their jobs at Auckland Council.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance has put together a short clip of Goff’s attack – and the figures in the Budget that prove him wrong – so Auckland ratepayers can decide for themselves who is “fundamentally dishonest”.

Ms Holmes says, “Phil Goff has resorted to baseless insults because he knows Aucklanders oppose his 3.5% rate hike, and is desperately searching for someone to blame. The truth is that Goff’s plan to increase Council spending and rates during a recession was never going to be supported by struggling ratepayers.”

“We contacted the Mayor’s office this morning to demand a retraction. It says a lot about Phil Goff’s personal integrity that it’s not been forthcoming.”

The video can be viewed at www.facebook.com/ratepayersalliance/videos/2514379782206195/

