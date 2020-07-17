Funding extends support for Taupō rangatahi

Press Release – New Zealand Government

A pre-employment training provider in Taupō will receive $722,500 to expand its services to include more young people, Employment Minister Willie Jackson announced today.

“The funding for Taupō Pathways for Youth Employment from the Government’s He Poutama Rangatahi fund will help local young people become work ready and connect with employers and training opportunities,” Willie Jackson said in Taupō.

“Access to employment and training makes a real difference in the lives of rangatahi who aren’t currently earning or learning. It also delivers benefits for their entire community. Ongoing support like this is especially important as part of the economic recovery from COVID-10.

“This funding will enable Taupō Pathways for Youth Employment to expand its existing pre-employment service to reach 100 Taupō rangatahi over two years.

“These rangatahi, who are at risk of becoming unemployed long-term, will participate in an intensive 10 week training programme which includes tailored pastoral care. The programme is designed to get them into education, employment or training,” Willie Jackson said.

The programme helps local young people gain self-confidence and become work ready, undertake volunteering and work experience, connect with apprenticeship opportunities and build relationships with potential employers.

“The Pathways for Youth Employment programme represents a significant opportunity for young people in Taupō.

“It will help at-risk rangatahi on a path to long-term employment, and provide employers with access to a skilled local workforce, reducing the need for them to recruit from outside of the region.

“The value of this investment is clear. I am excited to see the benefits this programme will bring to the district,” said Willie Jackson.

The He Poutama Rangatahi fund is administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

