Election Debate: Trade, Aid And New Zealand’s Place In The World

Please join us for the major election debate on Trade, Aid and New Zealands Place in the World. How has the pandemic changed New Zealands role in the world and in the Pacific? Our economic recovery depends on our ability to trade. But closed borders, broken supply chains, and an already damaged global system will test New Zealands success.

Please join us for the major election debate on ‘Trade, Aid and New Zealand’s Place in the World’.

How has the pandemic changed New Zealand’s role in the world and in the Pacific? Our economic recovery depends on our ability to trade. But closed borders, broken supply chains, and an already damaged global system will test New Zealand’s success.

Aid to the Pacific has increased, as Island nations call for a ‘bubble’ with New Zealand and aid to help rebuild economies dependent on tourism. Extreme poverty in hotspots across the world is on the rise again with COVID lockdowns. What is New Zealand’s humanitarian role now?

And can we remain neutral in the power struggle between the United States and China?

Date: Thursday 6 August 2020

Time: 5.30pm

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Wellington

Facilitator: Tova O’Brien, Political Editor Newshub (TV3)

Participants: David Parker (Labour); Simon Bridges (National); Fletcher Tabuteau (NZ First); Golriz Ghahraman (Greens), and David Seymour (Act).

Hosted by the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA), and the Council for International Development (CID).

With support from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

