$40 Million Boost For Regional Business Partner Network

The Southland Regional Development Agency’s efforts to encourage resilience across the Southland business community have received a boost with additional funding via the Regional Business Partner Network.

The Government has allocated $40 million of additional funding to support New Zealand businesses through the evolving impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Business Advisory Fund, which in Southland is being administered by Great South as the Regional Business Partner for the region, will enable businesses to access expert advice and support.

Great South GM for Business Services, Ben Lewis, said the funding was a boost for both the local business sector and the region’s economic recovery.

“As the economic and social impacts of COVID-19 continue to be navigated by our local business sector and region, this additional funding provides access to the tools and networks which will help to increase overall confidence and the ongoing viability of business in Southland,”

The funding can be used to access advice from a range of registered providers, including HR, health and wellbeing, business continuity, cashflow and finance management, strategy, and digital capability specialists.

Mr Lewis said eligible businesses could apply for up to $5000.00 from the fund.

To qualify for funding, Southland businesses will need to meet the specified eligibility criteria including meeting with a Great South Business Growth Advisor.

“Great South is committed to providing local businesses with the support and resources they need to navigate this new landscape and best position themselves for future success. The COVID-19 Business Advisory Fund gives us an even greater platform to offer this support and help businesses in alleviating immediate concerns and developing long term solutions,”

Mr Lewis said scaling up the support available for businesses in Southland was critical given the current environment.

“We have always provided a range of services for the region’s businesses, we are now amplifying this so that businesses can receive the support and reassurance they need at this time,”

More information on the eligibility criteria and process to qualifying for funding can be found on the Great South website.

COVID-19 Advisory Fund information: https://greatsouth.nz/covid-19/covid-19-business-support/business-resources/advisory-fund

Eligibility Criteria for Businesses

Businesses must:

Have undergone an assessment with a Regional Business Partner Growth Advisor

Have fewer than 100 full time equivalent employees, and

be GST registered in New Zealand, and

have a New Zealand Business Number, and

be operating in a commercial environment; and

be a privately-owned business or are a Māori Trust or incorporation under the Te Ture Whenua

Māori Act 1993 or similar organisation managing Māori assets under multiple ownership.

