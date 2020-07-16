The Remarkables Extends Seven Day Operations For One More Week

Press Release – The Remarkables

After a busier than expected school holiday period, The Remarkables has decided to continue operating daily for one more week until Sunday 26th July before moving to weekends only.

Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence said the number of guests visiting over the past week had exceeded expectations so they were excited to be able to give locals and visitors more time to enjoy the slopes.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback from guests whose school holidays didn’t quite line up with our two weeks of daily operations so we wanted to give them a chance to visit us before heading back to school and work.

“We know anecdotally town is still going to be reasonably busy next week so we’re expecting another week of good visitation.

“Conditions up here are fantastic at the moment, we’ve got some great skiing and riding on and off trail so encourage everyone to get up here to enjoy it for themselves,” he said.

The Remarkables will now be open daily until Sunday 26th July before moving to weekends only. They will resume daily operations from Saturday 26th September through until the close of the season on Sunday 11th .

