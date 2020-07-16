Foregenix And Unisys Partner To Help Clients Fast-track Advanced Network Segmentation Security

Press Release – Unisys

WELLINGTON and BLUE BELL, Pa, 16 July 2020 – Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Foregenix, a leading cyber security company, has joined the Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program to offer the Unisys Stealth® suite of security solutions and services for Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Stealth™ provides organisations “Always On” security by establishing a software-defined perimeter that creates a Zero Trust environment. Stealth reduces attack surfaces by creating dynamic, identity-driven microsegments called Communities of Interest, separating trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. Encryption between endpoints cloaks assets from unauthorised users, while Dynamic Isolation™ capabilities quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise.

Stealth was recently recertified by the U.S. National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), recognised by governments in 31 countries worldwide including Australia and New Zealand, to protect critical data in national security systems.

Rick Mayhew, Vice President & General Manager of Unisys Asia Pacific said: “With their expertise in cybersecurity risk and governance, Foregenix sees the need to reduce organisations’ reliance on traditional VPN’s and firewalls as they fail to secure and scale at levels needed for today’s business model. Adding Unisys Stealth to their arsenal, Foregenix will more easily enable their customers to achieve compliance while reducing cost and complexity.”

Foregenix Asia Pacific Managing Director Raymond Simpson says “Companies may look to network segmentation when trying to minimise scope and risk, in meeting certain compliance regimes (e.g. PCI DSS). However, most companies we consult for have great challenges with network segmentation, due to the significant cost, time and effort that goes into such changes. We encourage any organisation that is trying to leverage microsegmentation technology to minimise their compliance scope, and increase security, to seriously look at Stealth.”

For more information about Unisys Stealth, please visit www.unisys.com/stealth.

About Foregenix

Foregenix is a leading independent cyber security company with a focus on keeping the world’s payment systems secure. With a decade of experience in the Payment Card Industry (PCI), it helps merchants, payment processors, banks and other operators to ensure they are securing their environments effectively while complying with industry security standards. Foregenix works with clients in the Fintech, retail, e-commerce, hospitality, travel and insurance sectors, as well as banks and governments globally. Its specialists are drawn from backgrounds including law enforcement, counterterrorism and digital security. For more information go to www.foregenix.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

