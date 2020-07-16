Century 21 Names Quarterly Winners

Press Release – Century 21 Real Estate

Second quarter winners for 2020 have been announced by Century 21 New Zealand, with its central Wellington office singled out for its sales success during a challenging period.

“The Moshi Group on Courtenay Place, in the heart of Wellington City, had another stunner. Under the leadership of Alen Moshi, their reputation for success is well and truly secure,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

“This was of course a difficult quarter, because it encompassed Covid-19 alert levels four, three and two – making it not the easiest time to transact real estate,” she says.

Moshi Group sales star Jeh Wasti won Top Salesperson for the Quarter for both (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). He was also a silver sales award recipient, while principal Alen Moshi took out a platinum award.

In recent years Wellington has enjoyed some solid residential property price growth and an incredibly competitive rental market. This week REINZ reported that the Wellington region saw a 10.5% annual median sales price increase in June.

“Our capital city is well placed to weather any economic fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic, helped by the government sector not going anywhere. The Moshi Group is 100% focused and continues to achieve some great results for clients,” says Ms Mayne.

Also featuring prominently in Century 21’s second quarter awards was Local Realty in Papakura.

Only officially opened late last year, the Papakura franchise won Top Office for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. Franchise owner Iresh Tennakoon took out Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC and Units as well as a platinum award. Fellow franchise owner, Gary Bal, was the recipient of the bronze award and Local Realty’s Kevin Ratnayake received a silver.

Other silver award recipients were Ian Pepper and Barbara Craig (Rural & Residential Real Estate, Huntly)

Property Management Office for the Quarter under 250 (the highest number of new managements by an office with less than 250 managements) went to the recently opened Century 21 office in Papatoetoe, Shane & Co. Property Management Office for the Quarter over 250 was awarded to Edwards Realty in Botany Downs. Tara Kearins (Premier, Palmerston North) won Property Manager of the Quarter.

Emma Hey (Stevens Realty, Mangakino) won Administration Team Member of the Quarter. Barney Cornaga (Darrak Realty, Albany) won the Quality Service Award, while Angus Chan (Edwards Realty, Botany) received the Recognition Award.

“Our franchises displayed incredible resilience during the lockdown period. These awards show Century 21 continued to produce some strong sales, with both happy buyers and sellers. At the same time, our property management offering continues to expand,” says Derryn Mayne.

