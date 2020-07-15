Watercare Drought Update: 15 July

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 0mm 13.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitākere Ranges 0.5mm 23.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 57.4% Yesterday: 57.5% Normal for this time of year: 82.8%

Water consumption:

Target for July 2020: 409 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 416 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 396 million litres

