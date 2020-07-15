Hood Aerodrome upgrade gets the green light

Press Release – New Zealand Government

A major Government investment will see construction on a revamped Hood Aerodrome get underway this year, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Minister for Sport and Recreation

“The $10 million investment from the Government’s recently announced infrastructure fund will support Masterton District Council to get the project into construction.

“Hood Aerodrome is an important asset to the Wairarapa, providing essential transport infrastructure and hosting major events like Wings over Wairarapa,” Grant Robertson said.

The project will widen and extend the runway, including realigning the road and purchasing strategic land. It will also extend the taxiway and apron, upgrade the lighting, improve effluent, water and power on site, and fund increased security and CAA certification.

“This will transform Hood Aerodrome into a modern, functional airport, with capacity for growth beyond its current activity.

“Construction in the first year will create 53 jobs locally, with a further 29 in the Wellington region, and once fully operational the project will support 200 employment opportunities in Wairarapa,” Grant Robertson said.

“I’m also pleased to announce the Government has approved $1.3 million in principle from the infrastructure fund to upgrade the popular Masterton skatepark.

“The funding will see the park resurfaced with new features and shelters built. The work will make the park safer, more accessible and fun for all ages and abilities,” Grant Robertson said.

The funding for both projects comes from the $3 billion tagged contingency set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure. Overall, that Budget funding is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

