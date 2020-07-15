Heartland Bank Scores A Canstar Hattrick

Press Release – Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank has scored a hattrick, winning Canstar’s Bank of the Year – Savings Award for the third year running. The award recognises the financial institution that provides the strongest combination of savings products and services for customers.

Heartland Bank’s Head of Retail Andrew Ford said the award was recognition of Heartland’s commitment to helping New Zealanders with their savings.

“Heartland has a long and proud whakapapa stretching back to 1875. Since then, one of our core areas of focus has been on helping people with their savings. Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to open and manage a savings account or term deposit with competitive interest rates to help them save faster.”

Heartland provides a number of savings products to suit varying needs, including call accounts for individuals and businesses, term deposits, PIE funds and its innovative YouChoose account which has an optional overdraft. Despite the current low interest environment, Heartland prides itself on providing competitive interest rates.

Canstar NZ General Manager Jose George said Heartland had stayed ahead of other banks during a time of slim pickings for savers. “It really is encouraging to see a provider who can offer choice and value in this market,” Mr George said. “Heartland’s winning streak shows it has been consistently ahead of the market for Kiwis who save.”

Among Heartland’s savings accounts is its Direct Call Account which has been awarded Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account for the fifth year in a row. Alongside interest rates, Ford described the simplicity of the account as a key feature and benefit for customers. “Our Direct Call Account offers a market-leading on-call savings rate with no strings attached.”

Heartland’s YouChoose account has also received Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account, for the first time. The YouChoose account launched in 2019.

Ford commented “while receiving this award is fantastic, providing our customers with exceptional service and helping them with their hard-earned money is even more satisfying”.

Find out more about Heartland’s savings products at www.heartland.co.nz/savings-and-deposits.

Find out more about each award:

Canstar’s 2020 Bank of the Year – Savings Award: www.canstar.co.nz/star-rating-reports/savings-award

Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account: www.canstar.co.nz/star-rating-reports/savings-and-transaction-accounts.

Find out more about Canstar’s rating methodology at www.canstar.co.nz/about-star-ratings.

