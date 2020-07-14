Press Release – Petite Cha

Tanya Haseltine, a Taranaki highschool student has continued her journey with Petite Cha, a bubble tea business, as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) under the guidance of mentor, Jeff Poole.

Her initiative is to provide a convenient, quality tea based drink to help cope with stressful situations by keeping flavours fun, festive and healthy – providing New Zealand a tea for the brain.

“Before the start of Petite Cha, I discovered tea was a great way to help me cope with the stresses of moving countries, being in a different culture and being apart from my family. I soon realized I may not be the only one struggling with my mental health. It has now become even more of a priority for New Zealand’s young adults trying to process the impacts of a global pandemic” says Miss Haseltine.

The product is simple, eco-friendly and incorporates flavours inspired by the diverse cultures around the world. Whether it is a study session or movie night, Petite Cha has the flavours to suit any occasion.

“There is something so calming about watching the essence of tea infuse into a refreshing tonic” says mentor Jeff Poole.

The packages come with all the ingredients needed to make your chosen tea drink. The teas come with many health benefits providing you with tea for the brain and packages include information packs on how we can educate ourselves when dealing with common mental health problems such as stress and anxiety.

Tanya believes this will offer the community a fun and interactive way in dealing with common mental health struggles. This will help educate the community on how they can get through these tough times and how to enjoy the little things in life. Through this, Petite aims to provide the community with a safe space friends and family can get together, giving young people a place to relax, study in a serene environment and enjoy a nice moment with friends.

“We don’t just want to make tea but tell the stories of the people who make it, share the diversity and empower those around us one cup at a time” says Miss Haseltine.

Petite Cha has hit many milestones throughout their journey and has shown to always impress, winning awards throughout the year and leading them to become a Regional finalist in Taranaki in the previous year.

Currently Petite Cha is selling online through their website and pop up stores in their local community. Petite Cha aims to be part of the solution and be the future of positivity in New Zealand.

