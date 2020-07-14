NUBU Pharma Signs Second Major Distribution Agreement With Global Medicinal Cannabis Company

Press Release – NUBU

NUBU Pharmaceuticals (‘NUBU’), one of New Zealand’s leading medicinal cannabis companies announced today that they have signed its second distribution agreement which will enable the business to continue to grow.

NUBU now has two significant distribution agreements in place – the first, MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC), an industry-leading, European cannabis-based biopharma company with global reach and the second, US-based, global medicinal cannabis manufacturer and distributor Plants Not Pills (PNP).

NUBU’s Chief Executive Mark Dye says that the distribution agreements with MGC & PNP are yet another very exciting development in the growth phase of the business, and sees NUBU meet yet another of its strategic business targets.

“NUBU is now one of the largest New Zealand based medicinal cannabis companies, and continuing to build a robust network of key partners like MGC, will help meet current and future business growth. These deals also help generate revenue to continue to expand our business,” says Dye.

Dye adds that partnering with MGC Pharmaceuticals will bring many other additional benefits as well.

“MGC collaborates extensively with the world’s best universities and companies to undertake extensive research and development across many healthcare areas, most exciting is their current research in neurological disorders, but they are also researching everything from cancer treatment through to autoimmune diseases. We are delighted to be working with MGC.”

About NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2017, NUBU Pharmaceuticals vision is to bring accessible, reputable, and clinically effective medicinal cannabis products to the New Zealand market, and to develop and export New Zealand made cannabis products internationally.

NUBU is one of New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis companies. It is continuing to grow and evolve. This is just the start. NUBU has spent the last two years harnessing two of New Zealand’s great strengths, its culture of innovation and unique botanicals, to elevate the potential of medicinal cannabis.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) has many years of real-world, technical, and professional experience. Its founders are all celebrated trailblazers in the Phytocannabinoid industry. MGC Pharma’s main objective is to create and supply superb Cannabinoid based pharmaceutical products for medical markets globally.

About Plants Not Pills

