Love For Southland Deals And Adventures

International travel may be off the cards but ‘overseas’ adventures can still be had right here in Southland!

‘Overseas’ trips to Stewart Island/Rakiura, the region’s unique landscape and awe-inspiring waterfalls, and an incredible range of world-class experiences and attractions are set to provide endless inspiration for locals and those further afield as part of Great South’s latest promotion.

Building on the engagement of the Rediscover #MySouthland social media activity, Great South and Destination Fiordland will tomorrow launch phase three of their Rediscover Southland with a range of deals to encourage South Island road-trip enthusiasts to reconnect with the wonders on Southland’s doorstep.

Great South GM for Tourism and Events Bobbi Brown said while the campaign has been developed to motivate the rediscovery of the Southland region, it will also play a significant role in supporting the recovery of the local tourism industry.



Bobbi Brown

“There’s no denying that 2020 has brought with it a number of challenges for our local operators and tourism industry. We are excited to launch this promotion to celebrate our region, and the wonderful activities on offer.”

The campaign launches tomorrow and will run for four weeks with a range of marketing channels to be utilised to drive engagement, with local operators sharing their deals, promotions, and specials through the campaign’s digital platforms.

The digital platform will include pages for each of the sub regions outlining the things to see, do, eat and where to stay.

Mrs Brown said there were some incredible deals available, providing even more motivation to explore the south.

“From kiwi-spotting on Stewart Island to sampling some local delicacies, to gazing at the glow worms in Te Anau, to experiencing Invercargill’s impressive motor collection and so much more, Southland offers something for everyone so now’s the time to experience the wonders that can be found in your backyard, support local, check out the deals and rediscover the magic of the Southland region!”

