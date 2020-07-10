Share Farmer Of Year Title Revoked Over Social Media Comments

Press Release – New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Trust has decided to remove the title of 2020 Share Farmer of the Year title from Nick and Rosemarie Bertram in light of unacceptable social media comments posted by Mr Bertram prior to the awards.

NZDIA Trust will undertake an independent review of its procedures, processes and entry criteria. It acknowledges Mr Bertram subsequently apologised and deleted the comments and that some people within the industry were aware of those comments prior to the awards being announced last Saturday.

Animal welfare is of paramount importance to the industry and the Trust is committed to offering a 2021 Awards programme that will showcase best practice and allow entrants to benchmark and improve their own farming practices. It is also committed to farmer welfare and will ensure Mr and Mrs Bertram are supported during this difficult time.

