GOOOOAL! DLA Piper Advises On Successful FIFA Women’s World Cup Bid

DLA Piper New Zealand is thrilled to announce its role in the best kind of own goal – the successful trans-Tasman AsOne bid to secure co-hosting of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

DLA Piper worked alongside the Auckland Council Legal Services Team to advise the Auckland Council group on hosting and training venue arrangements, liaison with Eden Park and Auckland International Airport, and advice for the Auckland Council executive leadership team.

Given the current curtailing pressures on the global sports and entertainment industry, and our own paucity of inbound tourism options, securing the rights to co-host this enormous event is a magnificent milestone for New Zealand.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff congratulated all parties involved in the successful bid for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosting rights.

“Securing the co-hosting rights will bring economic benefits to our region, showcase Kiwi football talent, encourage women’s sports and put Auckland on the world stage,” he said.

DLA Piper’s team was led by Construction and Projects partner Mark Williamson, supported by solicitors Liam Johannesson and Alex Moore.

Mark says “We really enjoyed working with the Legal Services team and the team at ATEED (Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development) on this bid. There are such benefits in this for NZ and it will in all likelihood coincide with our emergence from a very difficult period economically. It was very satisfying – and useful – for us to be able to tap into our previous experience with major events too; advising on the 2011 Rugby World Cup was a case in point.”

DLA Piper congratulates everyone involved in making this co-hosting happen. Appropriately it was a real team effort, an ‘as one’ collaboration with the eyes of the world on Australasia – more than a billion viewers for the top women’s sport in the world.

