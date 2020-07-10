8 Hottest Makeup Beauty & Cosmetics Trends In NZ With LoveMy Makeup

Press Release – LoveMy Makeup NZ

What are the hottest makeup, beauty, cosmetics & skincare products trending now in New Zealand? What are others using that I should know about? What should I try that seems to work well with others? Are these some of your beauty questions? …What are the hottest makeup, beauty, cosmetics & skincare products trending now in New Zealand? What are others using that I should know about? What should I try that seems to work well with others? Are these some of your beauty questions? Well in this beauty blog, we reveal the 8 hottest trending makeup products that LoveMy Makeup has sold in 2020 at our make up store online.

We may all have been based at home during the lockdown but we sure are not falling out of trend with makeup and beauty. You may have seen several Instagram, Facebook and YouTube videos and pictures of makeup artists, mums & beauty enthusiasts experimenting with all kinds of beauty & makeup products. The extra time at home has certainly brought out creativity and some amazing talent, which is evident in a lot of these videos and pictures. And to fuel that need for creativity and filling time (let’s be honest), demand for makeup and cosmetics seems to have grown at online makeup nz stores, especially as we could not get to the shopping malls to a physical make up store.

LA Girl NZ at LoveMy Makeup online makeup store

LA Girl has by far been the most popular of the range at LoveMy Makeup this year. With a wide range of products, it’s easy to see why LA Girl makeup is very popular with a lot of customers at our online makeup store. Here are the top trending LA Girl nz products.

LA Girl Pro Setting Matte Finish Spray

LA Girl Pro Setting Matte Finish Spray – To keep that matte finish of freshly applied makeup, Mist evenly with PRO Setting Spray after makeup has been applied. The lightweight, non-sticky formula sets makeup for all day wear. The ultra-fine Mist is refreshing and dries quickly setting makeup to help you stay beautiful longer. Paraben and fragrance free.

LA Girl Pro Coverage Foundation (642 Fair)

LA Girl Pro Coverage Foundation (642 Fair) – LA girl foundation NZ PRO coverage high-definition long wear illuminating liquid foundation is ideal for a flawless looking, full coverage finish. Lightweight formula is comfortable for all day wear. Paraben free formula with added anti-oxidants helps hydrate and improve the skin’s appearance. Now available to extend the color range even further, an innovative white foundation mixer to adjust and customize color. LA Girl foundation nz brought to you by Lovemy Makeup NZ

LA GIRL PRO CONCEALER – 969 PORCELAIN

LA Girl Pro Concealer -(969 Porcelain) – L.A. Girl’s HD Pro Concealers are crease-resistant with opaque coverage in a creamy, yet lightweight texture. The long-wearing concealer formula camouflages darkness under the eyes, redness and skin imperfections. Our concealers provide complete, natural-looking coverage, even skin tones, cover dark circles and minimize fine lines around the eyes. la girl concealer nz are the concealer best in nz.

SHE makeup nz at LoveMy Makeup online makeup store

SHE makeup has also been quite a popular brand. We have a smaller range of SHE makeup than we have of la girl makeup but that has not impacted on the popularity of the SHE makeup products at all. Here are two of the star performers in the SHE makeup and beauty range.

SHE Pure Magic Primer 30ml

SHE’s bestseller! SHE Pure Magic Primer minimises the appearance of pores, helps control shine and prepares the skin for longer-lasting makeup. Use under makeup or wear alone to create flawless looking skin. The silky, lightweight formulation contains antioxidant Vitamin E to protect and hydrate skin. Fragrance free, Paraben free and Talc free and not tested on animals.

SHE Argan Oil Primer

SHE Argan Oil Primer – Enriched with Argan Oil and Vitamin E to nourish and restore dry skin. Lightweight texture doesn’t sink into pores or fine lines creating a smooth canvas in which to apply makeup.

L’Oreal Makeup nz at LoveMy Makeup NZ online makeup store

L’Oreal is of course a well known makeup and cosmetics brand, so its not surprising that there are a few loreal nz products on the hottest makeup, beauty, cosmetics & skincare trends list. The top item is the L’Oreal Mascara below

L’Oreal Miss Baby Roll Mascara (Black)

LOreal NZ Miss Baby Roll Mascara (Black) – Mega volume, curl & hold. Your instant lash lift with LOreal Paris Mega Volume Miss Baby Roll Mascara! The first curled volume effect mascara from LOreal Paris. It’s time to say bye-bye to boring lashes and hello to new Miss Baby Roll Mascara, for mega volume, curl and all-day hold. Our Mega Curl Roller Brush curls lashes from the root to the tip, for an instant lash lift! The Quick Mega Volume formula volumises lashes and holds them in a curl all day.

Maybelline makeup nz at LoveMy Makeup online makeup store

Maybelline is another well known brand of international makeup and cosmetics and we have a wide range of the Mayblline nz products including maybelline foundation, maybelline brow palette, maybelline mascara, maybelline concealer, maybelline lipstick & maybelline eyeliner. Here is one of your favourite maybelline nz products.

MAYBELLINE BROW DRAMA PRO BROW PALETTE – 260 DEEP BROWN

Maybelline Brow Drama Pro Brow Palette (260 Deep Brown) – The ultimate polished eyebrow: sculpting wax sets hairs in place, pigment powder fills and tints, and highlighting powder accents brow line.

NYX Professional Makeup at the LoveMy Makeup online store

Last but not the least is the range of NYX Professional Makeup products at LoveMy Makeup. Particularly popular is the NYX lipstick range and the below lipstick being one of the top sellers.

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick (MLS04 Pale Pink)

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick (MLS04 Pale Pink) – NYX Professional Makeup’s Matte Lipsticks are highly pigmented, richly formulated and long-wearing. The formula glides on smoothly and stays put in a matte finish.

Well that is it, the 8 hottest makeup cosmetics and beauty products so far of 2020. With NZ starting to move back to normal life in COVID-19 Alert Level 1 (well some sense of normality anyway), no one really knows where things will land and what will change for us, especially in the next 6 months. Online shopping has definitely gone through the roof in this lockdown period as people were stuck at home and that was the only way to shop. But it may be that online shopping will play a much bigger part in our lives than it did previously as the way we live our lives changes. Certainly, buying makeup and cosmetics online has been a big one, especially for people working from home and sitting on those wonderful Zoom work meetings. You may be at home but do you really want to look like a slob in a Zoom meeting? That is why online makeup shopping was a big saviour during the lockdown, you could still look fabulous, while working at home!

