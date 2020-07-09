Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

As New Zealand works to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, people have been interested in the impact on employment and the labour market. Measuring the New Zealand labour market during the COVID-19 pandemic summarises sources of data that indicate changes

Measuring the New Zealand labour market during the COVID-19 pandemic summarises sources of data that indicate changes in unemployment, employment, and the number of jobs. We compare the characteristics of various data sources to help you find the most appropriate data source for your purpose.

