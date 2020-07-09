Introducing Dashper Drive: Warkworth’s Latest Boutique Housing Development

Press Release – Dashper Drive

Dashper Drive, a new boutique housing development, has recently come on the market in Warkworth. Located on Goatley Road, north of Warkworth, the seven-lot subdivision features a stunning outlook and generous section sizes.

Bordered by native bush, Dashper Drive has the feel of rural New Zealand while only being a seven-minute drive from Warkworth township.

Developer, Mark Dashper, believes the new Warkworth subdivision is perfect for those seeking a work/life balance.

“At only a 50-minute drive from Auckland central, Dashper Drive offers convenient access to the city while being just a stone’s throw from popular beaches such as Omaha and Tawharanui”.

“It is the perfect location for those looking to build their dream home in a relaxed, slow-paced environment”.

The popular weekend destination, Matakana, is a mere fifteen-minute drive. Section sizes range from 1.15 hectares to 1.51 hectares and are ideal for buyers looking to build in a quiet, tranquil setting.

“The area has a welcoming, small-town feel’, explains Dashper, “There are a lot of wonderful local businesses that thrive in this well-connected community”.

Dashper Drive offers something for people from all walks of life. Whether you are retirees, young families, or professional looking to exit the bustle of the big city, the development provides a quiet space among nature to build.

Lot 5 is currently available for purchase, and lot 6 and 7 are now under development and will be available soon. Lot 5 is the most elevated section at Dashper Drive and boasts sweeping views of the valley to the south. The site also features its very own private waterfall and a secluded bush clearing.

Dashper Drive is the perfect option for those looking for land for sale in Warkworth and will allow buyers to build their own, private sanctuary surrounded by native bush and thriving wildlife. Visit their website for an info pack and register your interest here.

