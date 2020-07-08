WasteMINZ Welcomes New Environmental Claims Guidelines From The Commerce Commission

Press Release – WasteMINZ

WasteMINZ welcomes the updated guidance released by the Commerce Commission yesterday on making environmental claims on products and packaging. The guidance, which was last updated in 2008, now includes advice on making claims about material composition e.g. how and when to claim a product is plastic free, as well as making disposal claims such as whether an items is recyclable, compostable or biodegradable.

“Over the last few years there has been huge interest in the public wanting to make more sustainable purchasing choices as they are concerned about the amount of plastic entering the environment. An increasing amount of products are being advertised as being recyclable or compostable when in some cases there is very limited access to facilities which can process these items. We have also seen a number of products on the market claiming to be plastic free when they are made from compostable plastics” says Chris Purchas chair of WasteMINZ organics materials steering committee.

WasteMINZ released detailed guidance on how to advertise compostable plastic packaging earlier in the year. “We are pleased to see that the Commerce Commission guidelines have incorporated some of this advice and made it very easy for manufacturers, retailers and the public to decide if a claim is genuine or not” says Janine Brinsdon, CE of WasteMINZ.

It is important that if advertising makes claims about the reduced environmental impact of a product or packaging that these claims can be backed up. If you suspect an advertisement includes greenwashing (untrue environmental claims) you can make a complaint to the Commerce Commission and the claim will be investigated.

