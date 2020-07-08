TheMarket Celebrates Its First Birthday With A Site-wide Sale

Press Release – TheMarket

“In just 12 months we’ve had over 165 thousand New Zealander’s sign up. Happily, the word has got out that TheMarket is a great place to get it all done, no matter what you are looking for” says Justus Wilde, CEO, TheMarket.

“In the last quarter, our customers have on average bought something on TheMarket.com every minute. An amazing statistic supporting the retail shift of consumers wanting to purchase more online. 88% of these sales have been from domestic retailers, which shows TheMarket.com’s commitment to supporting local businesses, whilst still enabling access to the best of international brands,” he said.

From humble beginnings, the range of products available on TheMarket.com has doubled to nearly 2 million products across more than 3.3 thousand of the world’s most desirable local and international brands. TheMarket’s range now covers most major lifestyle categories including fashion, home & living, beauty & health, electronics, sports & outdoors, DIY & garden, pet, entertainment, food & alcohol and more.

During COVID-19 lockdown TheMarket.com provided kiwis with access to essential items. “We realised that access to fresh produce was critical for many, especially vulnerable community members,” says Wilde. “Our team quickly pivoted the business to sell fresh grocery food boxes including the setup of a refrigerated last-mile delivery service.”

“We are very proud to be able to say we were part of the solution helping New Zealanders at that time. Not only supporting local farmers but also making the decision to support community charities by donating all profits generated during lockdown to Salvation Army, Auckland City Mission and Women’s Refuge,” says Wilde.

Retailers and brand owners are continuing to see marketplaces a great growth opportunity to reach New Zealanders, who are turning to online shopping in droves. “[I’ve] long thought there was a great opportunity in New Zealand for a really big, comprehensive, eCommerce website that would bring together the best of NZ and the rest of the world in one place,” says Ryan Quinn, co-founder of Wine Runners, “but the way it’s been executed on TheMarket.com has exceeded my expectations.”

Many online businesses faced problems with deliveries due to volume spikes created by the lockdown. “The demand for online shopping was unprecedented at that time,” says Wilde, with consumers looking to purchase and replace items without venturing to shops.

“In the surge of online retail and the logistics network issues that resulted across the world, we would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we strived to ensure each would get their order in a timely manner. Happily, we are back to normal with all domestic deliveries and most international routes.

TheMarketFest

TheMarket.com’s first birthday is a chance to say thank you to everyone who has supported the company since launch. On Wed July 8th TheMarket.com is launching their biggest ever 5-day sale event, with over 200 retailers offering up to 30% off selected products.

TheMarket.com is offering a further 15% discount on top, available across everything on TheMarket (excluding alcohol).

Customers will also have the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. Every purchase during the sale is an extra prize entry. “TheMarketFest is an opportunity to say thank you to all the customers who have shopped with TheMarket over the past year,” says CEO Justus Wilde.

TheMarket now has 3,300+ brands and 1.9m+ products, including local brands Huffer, Playpark by Karen Walker, Noel Leeming, Città, Dimples, Hyper Ride, Wine Runners as well as international brands UGG, Lacoste, General Pants, Cotton On and new merchants joining every day.

TheMarket is independently operated but backed by the country’s largest general merchandise retailer, The Warehouse Group.

