SecOps NZ Acquires Risk Management Specialist Prima Solutions

Acquisition boosts SecOps NZ’s information security risk and assurance management practice.

SecOps NZ, a leading provider of consulting and managed security services has acquired Wellington-based Prima Solutions, a specialist in Information Security Risk Management and Compliance Services.

Today’s announcement continues what has been two years of exponential growth for SecOps NZ. The acquisition of Prima Solutions, along with inclusion on the Security and Related Services (SRS) panel will allow SecOps NZ to offer clients a high value, tailored risk assessment and management service, so they can be sure risk is quantified and that SecOps NZ’s services are focussed on what’s important to their organisation.

SecOps NZ’s Operations Director Diljit Bolla says that the need for organisations to have a solid risk management programme is increasing. “Everyone is having to make fast decisions to respond to changing market conditions, while also dealing with increased complexity; managing data privacy, threat management and compliance. In the process they open themselves up to increased risk but it can be challenging for them to identify the threats and build a robust risk management programme.”

“Risk management, threat management and governance are critical to the effective safeguarding of most organisations’ assets. We’ve wanted to increase the level of service we offer in this area for some time and Prima Solutions significantly boosts our capability to deliver assessments and consulting services across the risk management field.”

Bolla says that with the updated Privacy Act coming into effect from 1st December this year, businesses will be faced with the requirement to report serious breaches. Notifiable privacy breaches will require organisations to notify the Privacy Commissioner and any affected individuals if there is a breach that has caused serious harm, or poses a risk of causing someone serious harm.

“In readiness for this change in legislation, organisations need to consider how they will comply with this updated requirement. We’re also seeing a step change in cloud adoption in New Zealand and in turn, an increased demand in cloud compliance and privacy impact assessments. Boards are demanding increased levels of assurance that as data owners, more rigour is applied to the control and processing of this data.”

“The team at Prima Solutions has deep expertise and experience in this field and we felt they would make a significant difference in helping us enhance our service portfolio in delivering assessment services and assisting our clients to increase their maturity across governance, risk and compliance. This increased capability, coupled with the fact that Prima Solutions is on the AoG (All-of-Government) IT Security and Related Services Panel provides us with the ability to extend our service offerings across government agencies”.

About SecOps NZ

SecOps NZ protects New Zealand organisations from financial loss, reputation damage and data loss or breach. Its managed security services, New Zealand-based 24 x 7 x 365 ISO 27001 Cyber Security Operations Centre, and assessment and consulting services enable organisations to focus on their core business knowing that they are protected by world-class solutions backed by local expertise. SecOps NZ aims to become New Zealand’s most respected cyber security business by building client trust through dedicated service solutions and measurable outcomes.

