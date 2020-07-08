New Era For New Zealand Ice Cream Awards

Press Release – Marvellous Marketing

Following a review of the annual New Zealand Ice Cream Awards the New Zealand Ice Cream Manufacturers Association has appointed Marvellous Marketing to run the Awards.

Making the announcement, Association President Alex Gimenez said, “The NZ Ice Cream Manufacturers Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Marvellous Marketing to run the NZ Ice Cream Awards along with our annual conference in November.”

“As well, Marvellous Marketing has been tasked with raising the profile of the quality of NZ-produced ice cream. This all coincides with a time when more than ever, consumers are wanting to support local producers” he said.

“The Association acknowledges the tremendous work of Jenny de Lisle and her team organising the Awards over recent years. We’re delighted that Jenny remains Executive Secretary for the Association and will be working closely with Marvellous Marketing to ensure we are doing the very best job for members, sponsors, trade partners and consumers.”

As well as new organisers, the Association will soon confirm the appointment of a new Chief Judge, who will oversee assessment and judging of the more than 300 entries expected for this year’s Awards.

Entries for the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards 2020 open in early August for six weeks. The timeline for the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards 2020 is:

Entries open – Monday 3 August 2020

Judging – Saturday 26 September at The Food Bowl in South Auckland

Conference and Gala Awards Dinner – Wednesday 4 November, Cordis Auckland

To connect New Zealand ice cream makers with Kiwi ice cream lovers Marvellous Marketing has established a social media presence for the Association with ‘NZ Ice Cream Lovers’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, they are working with retailers, ice cream and gelato makers to develop NZ Ice Cream Month which will be held in February 2021, along with a nationwide search for the country’s favourite ice cream maker as well as its favourite ice cream store/parlour.

Since establishing Marvellous Marketing in late 2016 to run the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards, Directors Kathie Bartley and Nicola McConnell have become food awards specialists. In addition to owning and organising the annual Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards and the biannual New Zealand Chocolate Awards, the pair are engaged to run the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards and from this month the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards.

