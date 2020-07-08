Christchurch Goes Live On NZ Venues

Press Release – Fuseworks

Venue guide New Zealand Venues ( www.nzvenues.co.nz) is excited to announce their launch into Christchurch.

Christchurch venues and event suppliers will be available to book through the site from 9th July 2020, following on from successful launches in Auckland and Queenstown.

Launching Christchurch is New Zealand Venues’ latest step in cultivating a nationwide events resource. The site offers a curated selection of venues and event suppliers for corporate events, weddings and functions.

With architecture blending the old and new and a bustling arts and food scene, it’s no wonder that Christchurch is a hotspot for domestic and international events. The city boasts more than 5,500 accommodation rooms, with many of its event spaces located close to its iconic parks and gardens.

“NZ Venues has seen massive uptake in Auckland and Queenstown,” said New Zealand Venues co-founder Sam Browne. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with venues and suppliers in Christchurch, and helping the city’s event industry get back on its feet.”

The addition of Christchurch to New Zealand Venues brings the total number of venues on the site to 125, giving Kiwis an easy-to-use platform for all the ins and outs of event planning across the country.

After seeing traffic more than halve during April and May, New Zealand Venues saw traffic of 10,418 unique visitors in June – a dramatic return to pre-Covid levels of engagement.

“We’re thrilled to see users viewing and booking venues on our site, and confidence returning to the New Zealand events market,” Browne said.

www.nzvenues.co.nz

https://nzvenues.co.nz/christchurch-venues

