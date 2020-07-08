Century 21 Opens In Queen Street

Press Release – Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 New Zealand has opened a new office in Queen Street, central Auckland.

“Opening a franchise in the heart of the city, in New Zealand’s commercial capital, is really exciting for Century 21. It further highlights the traction the brand has been getting over the past year,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The new Unit B, 508 Queen Street office follows franchises opening in Papakura, Papatoetoe, and Century 21 returning to the South Island in recent months.

Franchise owners of Century 21 Queen Street Realty, Simon Dai and Hanli Zhang, bring considerable real estate experience along with their sales and rental team – Winnie Zhang, Winson He, Sandy Chand, Joelynn Qiao, Linda Liu, Phoebe Wu, Henry Lu, and Monica Leung.

Mr Dai says the team is focused both on residential and commercial real estate in central Auckland and surrounding areas. They have considerable contacts domestically but also bring expertise in dealing with overseas buyers and sellers. What’s more, increasing numbers of ex-pats are returning home, looking for property to live or invest in.

“Despite Covid-19, enquiries from overseas have continued, with New Zealand seen as a safe bet when it comes to property investment. We have plenty of experience advising overseas buyers about New Zealand’s investment rules and legal requirements,” he says.

Ms Zhang says they’re delighting to be flying the Century 21 flag on Auckland’s main street, given how recognised and regarded Century 21 is for international sales around the world, with its global website translating into every leading language.

“We’ve been following the momentum Century 21 has achieved with its high-profile global rebrand and wanted to be part of it. Another positive for franchises is that over the past 18 months New Zealand has regained more ownership and autonomy of Century 21 on this side of the Tasman,” says Ms Zhang.

“We continue to take a positive approach when it comes to New Zealand’s property market, and it’s paying off. Our franchise owners are experienced in business and bring deep connections to the community. Opening Century 21 Queen Street Realty is another significant milestone for our company,” says Derryn Mayne.

