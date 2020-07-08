BB Cream Makeup – What Is All The Rage About And Are There Affordable Choices?

Press Release – LoveMy Makeup NZ

BB creams became the sensation child of the beauty & makeup industry earlier this decade. You would have heard your friends talk about it or read an article about the fascinating benefits of BB cream at some stage. But you can be forgiven for being confused with all the makeup information overload in glossy magazines and newspapers. So, the team at LoveMy Makeup NZ thought we would try to put BB creams in a simpler light and give you some affordable BB cream options that are available from the different brands of Makeup manufacturers in the world.

So what exactly is a BB cream and why is it so sought after? The ‘BB’ in BB Cream generally means either Blemish Balm or Beauty Balm. BB Creams were originally developed by dermatologists many many years ago. The original intended use of the BB cream was to heal serious skin conditions and issues. Today, you will find BB creams in most cosmetics stores and are used more as a general purpose, efficient beauty cream.

What is so special about BB Cream Makeup?

What makes BB creams special is that they serve several purposes. BB Creams are like a hybrid moisturiser (tinted), foundation & primer with skincare benefits, often with sun protection and anti-ageing benefits too. So a BB Cream really is the jack-of-all-trades of the Makeup world. The key advantage of a BB Cream is the time savings you get with all the makeup and skincare features packed into a tube or bottle. When you are rushing to get ready in the morning, a time saving Cosmetics product that serves several purposes is definitely appealing. With its moisturising abilities, the BB cream also provides a nice light coverage that keens your skin well. The sun protection is the creme on the top really, so that you can enjoy those glorious sunny days without worrying about skin damage.

BB Creams also help with reduction of common skin blemishes like blemishes, inflammation, acne and redness. So it works as an overall cream to even your skin tone. Some of the Asian BB Creams also have skin lightening benefits, which may or may not be something you are interested in. Finally, the anti-ageing qualities are definitely a bonus with some of the BB creams available.

With all these benefits, BB Cream definitely sounds like a perfect all round makeup product for those who want a quick makeover, with several other benefits. The next step is to choose from the many BB Creams available from a lot of Makeup manufacturers. That is a harder choice as it really depends on what you are looking for and you skin tone. Below are a few BB cream products that you will find on the LoveMy Makeup NZ online store. BB creams can be expensive but the ones below at LoveMy Makeup are certainly very affordable and are from good quality makeup brands.

Top BB Cream products at LoveMy Makeup NZ

LA Girl Pro BB Cream 941 Fair

LA Girl Pro BB Cream (941 Fair) – HD PRO BB Cream is formulated without parabens and made fragrance-free to pamper sensitive skin and lavishly nourish skin with added Vitamin B3, C and E. The silky formula covers a wide range of skin tones with eight diverse shades. This is your all-in-one skin beautifier that primes, moisturizes and enhances skin tone

SHE Skin Perfect BB Cream (medium coverage)

SHE Skin Perfect BB Cream (Medium Coverage) – Our BB Cream formulation is designed to nourish, balance and correct skin tone for a flawless complexion. Enriched with Rosehip, Pomegranate & Avocado Oils to help boost moisture and hydration levels and Chamomile extract to help soothe and calm, Skin Perfect BB Cream delivers an all-over radiant effect for softer, smoother looking skin.

Directions: Apply directly to cleansed and moisturised skin.

30mL tube

Medium coverage

Satin finish

Rosehip oil &Vitamin E

Vegan Friendly

LA Girl Pro BB Cream – 944 Neutral

LA Girl Pro BB Cream (944 Neutral) – HD PRO BB Cream is formulated without parabens and made fragrance-free to pamper sensitive skin and lavishly nourish skin with added Vitamin B3, C and E. The silky formula covers a wide range of skin tones with eight diverse shades. This is your all-in-one skin beautifier that primes, moisturizes and enhances skin tone.

The Creme Shop BB Creme Shade Medium

The Creme Shop BB Cream Shade Medium – One Formula. Numerous benefits. The Crème Shop’s BB Creme is formulated with cutting edge color-adapting technology and is packed with a long list of benefits:

1. Full Coverage – foundation’s great, but this BB Crème’s got you covered, literally.

2. Hydration – moisturizing formula keeps skin supple and glowing.

3. Age Defense – anti-aging ingredients diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

4. SPF 30 – do we really need to remind you? SPF is the ultimate weapon against skin’s #1 enemy, harmful UV rays!

5. Color-Adapting – choose the shade closest to your skin tone and the SmartMatch formulation will cover flaws and blend into your skin tone within minutes.

Made in Korea Not Tested on Animals.

