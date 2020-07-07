Watercare Drought Update
Press Release – Watercare
Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 10mm 33.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitkere …
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|10mm
|33.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|13.5mm
|31mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|56.08%
|Yesterday:
|55.8%
|Normal for this time of year:
|79.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for July 2020:
|409 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption:
|395 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average:
|398 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url