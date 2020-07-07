2020 Diversity Awards NZ™ Finalists Announced

Press Release – Diversity Works

Finalists in the 2020 Diversity Awards NZ™ were announced today, with judges recognising 32 entrants for the work they are doing to advance a culture of inclusion in New Zealand workplaces.

The awards, run by Diversity Works New Zealand, are in their 23rd year and attracted 85 entries across 10 categories, including 13 in the newly created Impact category.

Judging convenor Kirstin Te Wao says the judging panel was impressed to see a number of entries that demonstrated a clear link between the organisation’s diversity and inclusion initiatives and the overall business strategy.

“The judges saw some very well-designed programmes that evidence businesses are making a significant investment in the future sustainability of their workforce,” she says.

Another theme was the increase in organisations drawing on external expertise or partners to design and deliver initiatives, contributing to the uplifting of economic outcomes for broader Aotearoa.

“It was also wonderful to see organisations demonstrating inter-generational and collective thinking through initiatives that benefit an entire industry, not just one organisation, and have a broader impact on the wider community. These are all positive signs as Aotearoa reimagines what the future holds in a post-Covid-19 environment.”

The finalists are:

Breaking Barriers – Celebrates innovative responses to creating positive employment opportunities for people with lived experience of disability, chronic health, mental health, accessibility needs and neurodiversity.

Donald Beasley Institute

Downlights

Yellow NZ Ltd

Cultural Celebration – Showcases authentic responses to cultural and ethnic engagement in the workplace.

Department of Internal Affairs

Heartland Bank

Jasmax

MAS

Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award – Honours a diversity and inclusion initiative that is less than two years old.

AA Insurance

New Zealand Police

OMD New Zealand

Synlait Milk

Empowerment Award – Celebrates innovative responses to empowering women in the workplace.

Deloitte

DLA Piper New Zealand

Impact Award – Recognises organisations that provide a service that is having a measurable impact on the diversity of New Zealand workplaces and our workforce.

Capability Group

State Services Commission and Ministry for Women

TupuToa

Rainbow Inclusion Award – Celebrates innovative responses to inclusivity of the LGBTQI community in the workforce.

Ministry of Education

Yellow NZ Ltd

Skills Highway Award – Honours organisations which recognise the importance of numeracy and literacy.

HEB Construction

Westco Lumber Limited

Tomorrow’s Workforce Award – Celebrates innovative responses to a changing workforce demographic.

Citycare Ltd

Fletcher Building and Girl Boss NZ

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment

Watercare Services Limited

Walk the Talk Award – Celebrates leaders who exemplify excellence in promoting and managing a diverse workforce.

Naomi Ferguson, Inland Revenue

Tapeta Wehi, Te Wehi Haka – The Haka Experience

Tracey Taylor, Yellow NZ Ltd

Work Life Balance Award Celebrates organisations that recognise that work is part of a rich and challenging life.

