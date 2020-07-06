Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes Freeze In ACC Levies

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Responding to the Governments decision to freeze ACC levies for two years, New Zealand Taxpayers Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: Good move. An economic crisis is the worst time to increase tax. Wed like to see this principle …

Responding to the Government’s decision to freeze ACC levies for two years, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“Good move. An economic crisis is the worst time to increase tax.”

“We’d like to see this principle applied more consistently – income taxes continue to increase every year because inflation pushes earners into higher tax brackets. And we’ve just had another hike to fuel tax and road user charges. Putting a lid on rising taxes should be a bare-minimum position for the Government as it seeks re-election during the era of COVID-19.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url